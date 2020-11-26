|
|
|
HARRISON BRYAN
1935 - 2020 Lynn, Angela, Joy
and family would like to convey their most heartfelt
and sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for
their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations for both
Marie Curie Cancer Care and Dementia UK received during
the recent sad loss of Bryan.
Special thanks to all the staff
at Cotleigh Residential Care Home, Sheffield for their kind care
and attention.
Thanks to Caroline Sharp for
her support and most comforting funeral service and Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors for their dignified and most efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020