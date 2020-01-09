Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Howe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Howe

Notice Condolences

Bryan Howe Notice
HOWE Bryan 29th December 2019
Passed away peacefully at the Astley Grange Care Home, Fartown aged 91 years and of Mirfield. Bryan the loving husband of Joan, and a much loved dad, grandad and great grandad. The cortege will leave the D.J. Screen & Sons Funeral Home, Fartown at 2:30pm on Friday 24th January 2020 for a celebration of Bryan's life to be held at the Huddersfield Crematorium
at 2:45pm. No flowers please by request but donations would be gratefully received if so desired for Cancer Research UK & Alzheimer's Society for which a donation box will be available.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -