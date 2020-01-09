|
HOWE Bryan 29th December 2019
Passed away peacefully at the Astley Grange Care Home, Fartown aged 91 years and of Mirfield. Bryan the loving husband of Joan, and a much loved dad, grandad and great grandad. The cortege will leave the D.J. Screen & Sons Funeral Home, Fartown at 2:30pm on Friday 24th January 2020 for a celebration of Bryan's life to be held at the Huddersfield Crematorium
at 2:45pm. No flowers please by request but donations would be gratefully received if so desired for Cancer Research UK & Alzheimer's Society for which a donation box will be available.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020