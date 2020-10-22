|
|
|
BROADHEAD CAROL On 12th October 2020,
suddenly in hospital, of Shaw Cross, aged 76 years, Carol,
very much loved wife of Malcolm, loving mum of Chris, Judie and Sadie, a dear mother in law,
loving grandma, sister,
sister in law, auntie and friend
to all who knew her.
Due to the current guidelines a service by invitation only will be held at St Paul's Parish Church, Hanging Heaton on
Friday 30th October 2020 at 11am, followed by a private committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be made on line or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 22, 2020