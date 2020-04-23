|
|
|
HODKIN Carol
(Nee Coe) On Sunday, 19th April,
of Dewsbury, aged 72 years.
At Garlands Care Home,
Heckmondwike after a
long illness.
Carol,
much loved wife of Alan,
loving mum of
Andrew, Anthony, Christopher,
Simon, Darren, Sarah and Steven,
a loving and much loved
mother-in-law, grandma
and great grandma
and also a dear sister.
Due to the continued
Covid 19 restrictions
relating to funerals,
a private family funeral will
take place at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Carol
for Dementia UK
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020