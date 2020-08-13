|
|
|
BULLOCK Carole Mary On 7 th August 2020
peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice, Carole aged 76 years of Cleckheaton.
Much loved wife of the late Michael, devoted Mum of Mark, Matthew and the late
Kevin, dear Father-in-Law of Angela, and cherished Grandma
of Lauren, Abigail, James
and Ellie-May.
A private service will take place on Wednesday 26 th August
with a memorial service
to be arranged at a later date.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike
Tel:01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Aug. 13, 2020