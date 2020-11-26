|
|
|
PARKIN Nee WALSHAW
CATHERINE HELEN Formerly of
Greenwood's, Dewsbury.
On 20th November 2020,
at Elm Lodge, Horbury,
formerly of Thornhill,
aged 79 years, Cathy,
deeply loved wife
of the late Colin,
loving and proud mum of
Caroline and Lisa,
dear mother in law of
David and Peter,
cherished grandma
of Tom and Colin,
a very dear sister,
sister in law and auntie.
Due to the current guidelines
a service by invitation will be held at Thornhill Parish Church,
on Friday 11th December 2020,
followed by committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Cathy
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit of the Forget Me Not Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020