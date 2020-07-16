Home

Catherine Savage

Catherine Savage Notice
Savage nee Rodwell
Catherine On 7th July 2020, at her home
with her family at her bedside,
aged 72 years, Cath, loving and devoted wife of the late Alan, beloved mum of Richard and Michelle, dear mother in law of Leanne, devoted gran of
Philip, Adam, Hannah, Kim, Ben, Liam, Gemma and Amber.

Due to the current guidelines
a service of celebration for
Cath's life will be held outside at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Friday 17th July 2020 at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only, donations
in memory of Cath may be made online for the benefit of
The Marie Curie Nurses Fund.

All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on July 16, 2020
