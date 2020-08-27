|
|
|
SOWERBY CHARLES STAKES On 14th August 2020,
peacefully at his home in Mirfield, aged 89 years, Charlie, loving and proud dad of Howard and David, dear father in law
of Glenys and Jayne,
a much loved grandad
and great grandad.
Due to the current guidelines
a service by invitation only
will be held outside at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th September 2020
at 11am.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of
Charlie for the benefit of
The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign, may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors.
All enquiries Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 27, 2020