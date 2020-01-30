|
|
|
Whiting Charles Anthony
(TONY) On 23rd January 2020 in Macclesfield, formerly of Scholes,
Tony, aged 69 years.
The beloved husband of the late Moira, dearly loved dad of Kay
and very dear brother of Jane.
A celebration of his life will be held at Park Wood crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at 12 noon. Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be
given to Dementia UK.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
Funeral Directors
01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 30, 2020