|
|
|
Parsons nee King
Cheryl Elaine On 27th September 2020, peacefully at home, Chickenley, Dewsbury, aged 62 years, Elaine, devoted wife of the late Alan, much loved mum to Phillip and Martin,
a very dear and loved grandma, sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
Due to the current
guidelines a service by
invitation only will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday 12th October 2020.
Donations in memory of Elaine
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 8, 2020