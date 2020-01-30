Home

LOUGHRAN Chris
"Lofty" Suddenly at home on
21st January 2020, Chris, aged 57 years of Gomersal,
the much loved dad of Abigail, Catherine & Megan, loving son of the late Joe & Mary-Ann,
the cherished brother of
Keith & Lyn, a devoted grandad
of Sadiee & Elliott and also a
great friend to many.
The service to celebrate
Chris's life will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 7th February at 2:45pm, Family flowers only but, if desired, donations in memory of Chris
may be given for Addison's Disease Charity. A collection box will be at the service for this purpose.
Any enquiries to
Gateway Funeral services, Birkenshaw, 01274 653115.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 30, 2020
