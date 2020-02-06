Home

Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
13:00
St Andrew's Methodist Church
Mirfield
Committal
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
14:00
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Chris Sykes Notice
Sykes 'Chris' On 30th January 2020, at Fieldhead Park, Mirfield, and of Northorpe, aged 77 years, Christine "Chris",
dear and loving wife of
the late Jack, beloved sister of Pauline and Joyce, sister in law of John and the late Peter, a beloved auntie and great auntie.

Funeral service will be held at
St Andrew's Methodist
Church, Mirfield on
Friday 21st February 2020 at
1pm, followed by committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 2pm.

Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
by George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit
of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020
