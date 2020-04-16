Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Stanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Stanley

Notice Condolences

Christina Stanley Notice
STANLEY Christina Sadly on 10th April 2020,
Christina Mavis Stanley
aged 83 years young,
passed away peacefully at
Ings House Nursing Home.
Treasured memories of a dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth and mum to Steven, Janet, Sheila, Derek, Karen, Philip,sister, grandmother, great gran
and a loving aunt.
Always in our thoughts.
Due to current guidelines a private funeral will be on 27th April 2020 at 10.00a.m.
A memorial service will
be held at a later date.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -