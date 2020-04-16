|
STANLEY Christina Sadly on 10th April 2020,
Christina Mavis Stanley
aged 83 years young,
passed away peacefully at
Ings House Nursing Home.
Treasured memories of a dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth and mum to Steven, Janet, Sheila, Derek, Karen, Philip,sister, grandmother, great gran
and a loving aunt.
Always in our thoughts.
Due to current guidelines a private funeral will be on 27th April 2020 at 10.00a.m.
A memorial service will
be held at a later date.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 16, 2020