bartholomew Christine The Bartholomew family sadly announce the passing of their sister Christine after a long illness,
on 21st April, aged 73 years.
Beloved sister of Jean, Bill and Karen, Edward and Carole and Penny and the late Diane
and husband Tommy.
Christine will be missed by many, including family, friends
and work colleagues.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions,
a family funeral only will be held at Dewsbury Crematorium on
19th May at 10.30am.
with a remembrance
get together in the future.
Donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020
