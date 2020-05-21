Home

Murphy Christine 'Chris' Peacefully in hospital
on the 12th May 2020 aged 75 years and of Heckmondwike.
The beloved wife of Vinnie and a dearly loved mum of Mandy, Kath, Wayne, Julie, Mick and Vicky.
Also a much loved mother-in-law, grandma, sister, sister-in-law, auntie and a dear friend to many.
A private family service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. A service to celebrate Chris's life will take place at a later date, details will follow in this newspaper.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020
