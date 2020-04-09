|
|
|
Senior Christine Ann
(Chris)
(Nee Rhodes) 26/7/1952 - 28/3/2020
Following a short illness but a long battle Chris, of Scholes and formerly of East Bierley and Bierley, sadly passed away
on the 28th March 2020
in Bradford Royal Infirmary.
Chris was the eldest daughter of the late Jack and Dorothy Rhodes; beloved mum of Adam and
dear sister and sister-in-law
of Jacky and Steve. Ex wife of Lyndon Senior and dear cousin
and friend to many.
Chris spent nearly 5 decades as a much respected Midwife with the Bradford NHS Trust and worked tirelessly to ensure the health of babies and mums in her care.
A Memorial Service will be held
to celebrate the great life and
career of Chris at a later date.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020