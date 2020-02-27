|
SYKES CHRISTINE Pauline and Joyce would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following the sad loss of a
beloved sister and auntie.
Sincere thanks to the staff of Fieldhead Park NH and Doctors and staff of North Road Suite for their care and attention, also to Deacon Al Henry and Rev Kenneth Evans for their thoughtful words and prayers at the funeral service. Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020