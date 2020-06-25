|
|
|
WATSON née Proctor
Christine On 16th June 2020,
in hospital, suddenly,
of Batley, aged 71 years, Christine,
proud and loving mum of Stuart,
Amanda and the late Andrew,
dear mother in law
of Nicky and Simon,
much loved grandma of
Sophie, Jason, Chloe, Megan,
Morgan, Summer and Leah-Mae
and great grandma of Paisley,
a loved sister and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Wednesday 1st July 2020 at 2.30pm.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of Rest,
Dewsbury or, if preferred,
donations in Christine's memory
may be made on-line to
Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
Published in Batley News on June 25, 2020