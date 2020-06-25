Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Watson

Notice Condolences

Christine Watson Notice
WATSON née Proctor
Christine On 16th June 2020,
in hospital, suddenly,
of Batley, aged 71 years, Christine,
proud and loving mum of Stuart,
Amanda and the late Andrew,
dear mother in law
of Nicky and Simon,
much loved grandma of
Sophie, Jason, Chloe, Megan,
Morgan, Summer and Leah-Mae
and great grandma of Paisley,
a loved sister and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Wednesday 1st July 2020 at 2.30pm.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of Rest,
Dewsbury or, if preferred,
donations in Christine's memory
may be made on-line to
Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
Published in Batley News on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -