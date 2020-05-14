|
|
|
WILCOCK Christine Margaret On 28th April 2020, peacefully at Aden Court Care Home,
Christine, aged 76 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Michael, devoted Mum of Alison and Amanda, Step-Mum of Michelle, Mother-In-Law of Andrew, Mark and Alan also a cherished Grandma of Meaghan,
Luke, Zak and Katie.
Given the current circumstances, there will be a private committal with a memorial service to be arranged at a later date.
Enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, Mackness Funeral Home.
Tel; 01484 542255
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020