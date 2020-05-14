Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Mackness
318 Wakefield Road
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD5 8DQ
01484 542 255
Christine Wilcock Notice
WILCOCK Christine Margaret On 28th April 2020, peacefully at Aden Court Care Home,
Christine, aged 76 years.

Beloved Wife of the late Michael, devoted Mum of Alison and Amanda, Step-Mum of Michelle, Mother-In-Law of Andrew, Mark and Alan also a cherished Grandma of Meaghan,
Luke, Zak and Katie.
Given the current circumstances, there will be a private committal with a memorial service to be arranged at a later date.
Enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, Mackness Funeral Home.
Tel; 01484 542255
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020
