Brennan Christopher Patrick On 29th February 2020,
peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice,
of Mirfield and formerly of Dewsbury, aged 68 years,
Christopher, much loved husband of Judy, dearly loved dad of
Misty and the late Declan,
beloved grandpa of Dan, Leigh, Chloe, Raine and Tyler, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady & St Paulinus RC Church on Friday 13th March 2020 at 1pm followed by interment at Dewsbury Cemetery.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of Rest,
Dewsbury.
R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020