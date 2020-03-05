Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Brennan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Brennan

Notice Condolences

Christopher Brennan Notice
Brennan Christopher Patrick On 29th February 2020,
peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice,
of Mirfield and formerly of Dewsbury, aged 68 years,
Christopher, much loved husband of Judy, dearly loved dad of
Misty and the late Declan,
beloved grandpa of Dan, Leigh, Chloe, Raine and Tyler, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady & St Paulinus RC Church on Friday 13th March 2020 at 1pm followed by interment at Dewsbury Cemetery.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.

Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of Rest,
Dewsbury.

R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -