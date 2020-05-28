|
|
|
Douglas Christopher Stephen
(Chris) On Wednesday, May 13th,
of Cleckheaton, aged 36.
Peacefully in hospital
after a short illness.
Chris,
much loved son of
Melvyn and Sheila,
dear brother of
Craig and Kirsty
and a devoted and adored uncle
of Amy, Maci and Poppy.
Due to the continued
Covid 19 restrictions,
a private family funeral service
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Donations in memory of
Chris for
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020