Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Douglas

Notice Condolences

Christopher Douglas Notice
Douglas Christopher Stephen
(Chris) On Wednesday, May 13th,
of Cleckheaton, aged 36.

Peacefully in hospital
after a short illness.

Chris,
much loved son of
Melvyn and Sheila,
dear brother of
Craig and Kirsty
and a devoted and adored uncle
of Amy, Maci and Poppy.

Due to the continued
Covid 19 restrictions,
a private family funeral service
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.

Donations in memory of
Chris for
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -