CARTER Cindy Joy Peacefully on
13th August 2020 following a long brave fight at Pinderfields Hospital.
Cindy aged 63 years of Batley. Much loved wife of Joe, loving mum to Maria, Joseph and Peter. Special mum-in-law to Clare, Marie and Vanya, dear sister
to Jeff and his partner Clare, Cherished grandma of Luke, Jordan & Phoebe, adored
nanna & great-grandma to Chanelle, Ashton & Skyla also
a great friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 25th August, invitation only at the crematorium, but family & friends are all invited to The Irish Nash, Batley at 11:45 where Cindy's cortege will pass, and then the service will be shown inside.
Following the service at Dewsbury
the family will meet everyone at
the Nash for refreshments and
to celebrate Cindy's life.
Donations in memory of Cindy
may be given for St Mary's Church, Batley. A collection box will be at The Nash for this purpose.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services,
01274 653115
Published in Batley News on Aug. 20, 2020