Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Kershaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Kershaw

Notice Condolences

Clara Kershaw Notice
KERSHAW Clara On 26th October 2020 peacefully at home, Clare, aged 95 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Arnold, Mum of Janet and Susan, dear Mother-In-Law of Rodney and Dave, cherished Grandma of Stephen, Matthew, Claire, Sarah and the late Mark, also a loving Great Grandma of Aden, Jessica, Megan, Mark-Jordan, Dylan, Ethan, Oscar, Ella, Step Great-Grandma of Benjamin, Liam,
Olivia and Emily and
a good friend to many.

Due to the current circumstances a privates service will be held.

Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare , Heckmondwike
Tel; 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -