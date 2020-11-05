|
|
|
KERSHAW Clara On 26th October 2020 peacefully at home, Clare, aged 95 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Arnold, Mum of Janet and Susan, dear Mother-In-Law of Rodney and Dave, cherished Grandma of Stephen, Matthew, Claire, Sarah and the late Mark, also a loving Great Grandma of Aden, Jessica, Megan, Mark-Jordan, Dylan, Ethan, Oscar, Ella, Step Great-Grandma of Benjamin, Liam,
Olivia and Emily and
a good friend to many.
Due to the current circumstances a privates service will be held.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare , Heckmondwike
Tel; 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020