Smith Clara Peacefully at Ashworth Grange Care Home on the
15th November 2020
aged 101 years and formerly of Thornhill with family at her side. The beloved wife of the late Edwin and a dearly loved mum of Colin, Brian and Karen. Also a much loved mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma, sister and auntie.
Due to current circumstances a private family service will take place at Thornhill Parish Church and will be followed by the committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers
would be appreciated for Cystic Fibrosis Trust which may be made via their website.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020