oates Clare On the 5th November 2020
Clare Oates passed away peacefully at Fieldhead Park
Care Home, Mirfield.
Clare just aged 86 years of Mirfield was the beloved daughter of the Late Nellie and Ernest, loving sister of the Late Ronald, also cherished auntie of Ronnie
and a dear friend to many.
A private funeral will be held at Christ The King, Mirfield on
Friday 27th November at 12pm followed by the committal at
Huddersfield Crematorium.
Enquiries to Co op Funeral Care, Joseph Sheards Funeral Home. Tel: 01924 492219
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020