|
|
|
Gibson Colin On 23rd December 2019,
in hospital, recently of Heckmondwike, formerly of Chickenley and Thornhill Lees, aged 71 years, Colin,
devoted husband of the late Christine, much loved dad of Sharon, Rachel and Coleen,
dear father in law of Adrian and Darren, beloved grandad of Kirsty, Stacey, Jack, Lennon, Jason, Christopher, Stephen, Amelia and Natalie and great-grandad of Crystal, Curtis, Damon and Ruby.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January 2020
at 10.30am. Friends please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Flowers will be received or,
if preferred, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Stroke Unit
at Pinderfields Hospital.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020