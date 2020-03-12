Home

Colin Laycock

Colin Laycock Notice
LAYCOCK Colin March 4 peacefully in hospital,
of Horbury, aged 84 years, Colin.
Beloved husband of the late Linda, dearly loved dad of Richard,
Chris and Stephen, a much loved grandad, great grandad and brother-in-law and uncle
who will be very sadly missed.
Service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 12.30pm on Thursday March 19.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
may be left at the service.
Colin is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley
Funeral Directors,
121, Queen Street, Morley.
Tel: 0113 2525374
Published in Batley News on Mar. 12, 2020
