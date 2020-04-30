Home

Sheard Colin Peacefully at home on the
26th April 2020, aged 78 years,
and of Healey.
The beloved husband of Yvonne.
A dearly loved dad of Debra and her partner Mick and Tracey.
A much loved grandad of Emma, Zoe and Sean and a very dear great grandad.
A private family committal will take place at Wakefield Crematorium.
A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at a later date,
details will be announced in
this publication.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020
