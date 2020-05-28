|
|
|
Sheard Colin The family of the late
Colin Sheard who
sadly passed on the
26th of April 2020
would like to thank family,
friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards given on
the passing of Colin.
We would also like to pass on our thanks to the wonderful Palliative Care Nurses from Batley Medical Centre for the kindness, help and support given to Colin and family.
Also a massive thank you to
Tammy Drake/Matron for the love and support given to Yvonne and family through this difficult time.
Finally thank you to Sean and Claire from Butterfields Funeral Services for the excellent organisation of Colin's funeral and Sarah Garg
for the wonderful service.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020