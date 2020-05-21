|
|
|
Sykes Colin Myers On 12th May 2020 at Pinderfields Hospital, Colin aged 87 years of Birkenshaw.
Loving husband of Marlene,
uch loved dad to Robin and
Nicholas, a dear father in law
to Alison and Anita.
A devoted grandad to Amy, Ella, James, Laura and Isabel.
A dear brother to Ian and Jean
and a good friend to many.
If desired donations in memory of Colin can be made
to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust,
1 Aldgate, Second Floor,
London, EC3N 1RE.
Thank you.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020