Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Sykes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Sykes

Notice Condolences

Colin Sykes Notice
Sykes Colin Myers On 12th May 2020 at Pinderfields Hospital, Colin aged 87 years of Birkenshaw.

Loving husband of Marlene,
uch loved dad to Robin and
Nicholas, a dear father in law
to Alison and Anita.
A devoted grandad to Amy, Ella, James, Laura and Isabel.
A dear brother to Ian and Jean
and a good friend to many.

If desired donations in memory of Colin can be made
to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust,
1 Aldgate, Second Floor,
London, EC3N 1RE.
Thank you.

All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -