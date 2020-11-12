|
|
|
Smith Connie
nee Sharpe Passed away peacefully on
7 November 2020 in Christchurch, New Zealand, aged 89.
Late of Lincoln (New Zealand), Tingley, Birkenshaw and Batley, Connie was the beloved wife
of the late Thomas,
a much loved mother,
grandmother, great grandmother
and sister of the late Emmie Senior, as well as
a great friend to many.
Connie worked for many years in
Finance at Kalon Group PLC.
She and Tommy were keen
ballroom dancers, attending
St. Mary's Social Club in Batley
every Sunday night with friends.
They also frequented the town's Irish "Nash" every Friday night.
After Tommy's death,
Connie emigrated at the age of 79 to New Zealand in 2010 to live near her daughter, Susan,
and her family.
She will be greatly missed by her son Stephen (Rose), daughter Susan (Andy); grandchildren Amy (Chris), Patrick (Melissa), Katie, Olivia, Millie, Adam and Joseph, and great grandchildren
Violet, Connor and Hazel.
A service will be held in
Lincoln, New Zealand.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 12, 2020