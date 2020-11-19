|
BENSON David Frederick Cartman On Saturday 14th November,
aged 79.
Master Beltmaker, golfer,
petrol-head, wit and raconteur.
A devoted and dearly loved father of Rachel, Tammy and Robert and a much-loved Grandad to his eleven grandchildren and a loving husband to the late Pauline.
Much loved brother of Josie and Peter and the late Robin and Geoffrey.
A private family funeral will be held on 14th December next.
Family flowers only although donations may be made to Kirkwood Hospice,
21 Albany Road, Dalton, Huddersfield HD5 9UY.
All enquiries to Charles Wood Funeral Services, St John's Chapel of Rest, Brighouse HD6 3AA. 01484 720811.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020