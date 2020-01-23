|
Blakeley David On 16th January 2020, at his home in Mirfield, aged 80 years,
David, dear husband of Denise,
loved dad of Adele and Lee,
father in law of Denise
and much loved grandad
of Leah and Kara.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Friday 31st January 2020 at 10.30am. Friends please
accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of David may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The British Heart Foundation
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020