BROOKE David Hall On March 3rd peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield aged 89 years,
formerly of Cleckheaton.
Dearly loved husband of Winnie, dear dad of Susan and Amanda and father in law of Andrew and Stephen. Much loved grandad of Matthew, Alexander, Emma and Jack, great grandad of Henry and
a dear brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service at
Central Methodist Church, Cleckheaton on
Thursday March 19th at 1:30pm followed by interment at
Cleckheaton New Cemetery
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please donations for York House OMI Interactive Projector Appeal Fund can be made at church.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 12, 2020