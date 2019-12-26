|
|
|
BUCKLEY David Malcolm On 18th December 2019, suddenly but peacefully,
in hospital, of Thornhill,
Dewsbury, aged 81 years, David,
beloved husband of
the late Pauline,
much loved dad of
Diane, Paula and David,
dear father-in-law of
Andy, Richard and Rachel,
a beloved grandad, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at
Thornhill Parish Church on Friday
17th January 2020 at 1.45pm,
followed by committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
on the collection plates
for the benefit of
Thornhill Parish Church Funds.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 26, 2019