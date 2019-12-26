Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Buckley

Notice Condolences

David Buckley Notice
BUCKLEY David Malcolm On 18th December 2019, suddenly but peacefully,
in hospital, of Thornhill,
Dewsbury, aged 81 years, David,
beloved husband of
the late Pauline,
much loved dad of
Diane, Paula and David,
dear father-in-law of
Andy, Richard and Rachel,
a beloved grandad, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at
Thornhill Parish Church on Friday
17th January 2020 at 1.45pm,
followed by committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
on the collection plates
for the benefit of
Thornhill Parish Church Funds.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -