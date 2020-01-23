|
|
|
Buckley David Malcolm Diane, Paula and David
would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for
the kind expressions of
sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Thornhill Parish Church funds received following the
sad loss of David.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of A & E at Dewsbury District Hospital and Gate 12 at Pinderfields Hospital for their care and to
Rev Sue Clarke & Rev Carol Gill for their comforting words and prayers at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and her team at George Brooke Ltd for excellent funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020