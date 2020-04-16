Home

BULLOCK David Michael On 4th April 2020 peacefully at Bradford Royal Infirmary,
Michael aged 82 years of Cleckheaton.
Devoted Husband of Carole, devoted Dad of Mark, Matthew
and the late Kevin, dear
Father-In-Law of Angela, also a cherished Grandad of Lauren, Abigail, James and Ellie-May.
Given the current circumstances there will be a private service
and committal for immediate
with a memorial service to be arranged at a later date.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike.
Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Apr. 16, 2020
