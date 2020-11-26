|
|
|
BUTTS David
(Known as Danny) Sadly passed away in
Pinderfields Hospital
on 18th November 2020
aged 85 years.
Danny,
beloved husband of
Georgina and the late Jean,
deeply loved and adored father
of Steven and Sally,
father-in-law to
Glenda and the late Christopher,
devoted grandpa of
Amy, Matthew, Alex and Bella
and dear brother-in-law to
Frances.
Due to current restrictions
a private family funeral
will take place.
Donations in Danny's name for
Kidney Research UK
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020