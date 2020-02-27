Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:30
Scholes Parish Church
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
14:00
Fixby Crematorium
Huddersfield
Collinson David Sadly on 19th February at Hartshead Nursing Home.
Beloved husband of Greta, loving dad of Ian and Shavonne, devoted grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will be held at Scholes Parish Church on Wednesday 4th March at 12.30p.m. followed by cremation at Fixby Crematorium, Huddersfield at 2 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of David may be placed in the box at the back of the church for the benefit of Scholes Parish Church and Parkinsons UK.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020
