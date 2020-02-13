|
Ellarby David Ronald On 8th February 2020,
peacefully at his home,
in Emley Moor, Huddersfield,
David, aged 72 years,
cherished husband of Yvonne,
much loved dad of Darren and Dawn, a very dear step-dad, father-in-law and grandad.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February 2020
at 10:30am. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box supplied by the Funeral Directors George Brooke Ltd for
the benefit of The Yorkshire
Down Syndrome Group.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 13, 2020