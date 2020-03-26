Home

Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
David Gaunt

David Gaunt Notice
GAUNT David On 16th March 2020,
in hospital, of Liversedge,
formerly of Birstall, aged 74 years, David, husband of Barbara,
dad of Victoria & the late Alan,
grandad of Katherine & Theo
and great-grandad
of Isla & Oakley.
Due to current circumstances
a private family cremation will be
held on Friday 3rd April.
Donations in David's memory may be sent to 'St.Martins House Children's Hospice, Boston Spa c/o Bollands Funeral Directors,
18 Kirkgate, Birstall, WF17 9PB.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 26, 2020
