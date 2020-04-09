|
GAUNT David Barbara and family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence and donations to St. Martins House Children's Hospice received following the loss of David. Special thanks to the
First Response & Paramedic Teams and the nursing staff on Ward 12 D D Hospital, thanks also to Rev. Simon Swailes for his caring Service and Robert of Bollands Funeral Directors for his support and efficient arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020