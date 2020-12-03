Home

Haley David On the 26th November 2020
in Pinderfields Hospital,
of Liversedge, David passed away peacefully at the age of 83.

Beloved husband of Penny, much loved dad of James, Sarah & Matt,
father-in-law of Nicky and Neil and a very dear grandad of Amelia, Ava, Sam, Rhys, Tom and Freya.
A life member of Spen Victoria C.B & A.C.

A private family funeral will take place due to current restrictions.
Donations in memory of David
can be made to Dementia UK.
Enquiries to
Michael Wright & Son.
Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020
