HALL DAVID On 6th October 2020,
in hospital, of Thornhill,
aged 80 years, David,
beloved husband of Margaret,
dearly loved father of
Samantha and Mark,
very dear father in law
of Philip and Kristie,
loving grandad of
Kristina and Alexandria,
a much loved brother in law
and uncle and also brother of the late Derek, Trevor and Norman.
Due to the current guidelines,
a private family ceremony will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 27th October 2020. Family flowers only, donations in his memory may be made
online for the benefit of
The Guide Dogs for the Blind.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 15, 2020