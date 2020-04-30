|
|
|
Hibbins David On 24th April 2020,
at Fieldhead Court, Thornhill,
of Birstall, aged 77 years, David,
a much loved grandad to David
and Emma, great-grandad to
Katelyn, Kaiden, Jordan, Jaxson and Jared, brother of Susan and
a dear uncle, also father of the
late Steven Hibbins.
A private family ceremony will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium in line with the current guidelines.
Those wishing to remember
David may do so by sending a donation to The Dog's Trust .
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020