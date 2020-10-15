|
Jenkinson David On 3rd October 2020, at his home in Mirfield, aged 83 years, David, loving husband of the late Eileen,
a dear and loved, step-father, father in law, grandad, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend.
Due to the current guidelines,
a private family ceremony will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October 2020.
Donations in David's memory
may be made online to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors of Dewsbury
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 15, 2020