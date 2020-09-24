|
|
|
NOBLE DAVID ALLAN On 15th September 2020,
at his home in Thornhill,
with his family at his side,
aged 73 years, David,
dearly loved husband of Anne,
a beloved dad, father in law,
grandad, brother, brother in law
and uncle.
A good friend to many.
Due to the current guidelines
a private family ceremony
will be held at Dewsbury Moor
Crematorium on Thursday
24th September 2020.
Donations in memory of David
may be made online for the
benefit of Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 24, 2020