|
|
|
PARKIN David On February 25th 2020,
of Ossett, aged 80 years.
Peacefully at his home
after a long illness.
David,
loving husband of
Jackie,
beloved dad of
Sheldon, Russell and Sean,
a respected father in law
and a very proud grandad of
three granddaughters and
five grandsons.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Tuesday 17th March
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of David
for the benefit of
Dementia UK
can be left in the
donation box provided.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020