|
|
|
Spurr David On 7th May 2020, in hospital,
of Mirfield, aged 79 years,
David, dearly loved
husband of the late Susan,
loving father of Ian and Helen,
dear father in law of Robert and Victoria and much loved
grandad of Ben and Hannah.
Due to the present
circumstances a private family ceremony will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Friday 22nd May 2020.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may
be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020