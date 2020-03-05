|
KENDALL Davinia Amy
Debbie 1943 - 2020.
On Friday 27th March 2020 in hospital and of Dewsbury, aged 77, Davinia, much loved partner of Ivor, dearly loved mum of Vivienne and Steven, a dear mother-in-law, loving grandma and
great grandma.
Davinia will be greatly missed by all her family and friends, also the many people she served through her four decades of fitting and selling shoes.
A service of celebration for Davinia's life will take place on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 2:00 p.m., followed by refreshments at Dewsbury Rams RLFC, Owl Lane, Dewsbury.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, for the benefit of the Royal British Legion may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020